Welcome to Mojave National Preserve

If you’re on a quest for the ‘middle of nowhere,’ you’ll find it in the wilderness of the Mojave National Preserve, a 1.6-million-acre jumble of sand dunes, Joshua trees, volcanic cinder cones and habitats for bighorn sheep, desert tortoises, jackrabbits and coyotes. Solitude and serenity are the big draws. Daytime temperatures hover above 100°F (37°C) during summer, then plummet to around 50°F (10°C) in winter, when snowstorms are not unheard of. Strong winds will practically knock you over in spring and fall. No gas is available within the preserve.