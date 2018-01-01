Muir Woods, Napa and Sonoma 3-Day Tour from San Francisco

DAY ONE: FROM MUIR WOODS AND "CHEESE COUNTRY" TO SONOMA Begin with a pickup at your hotel in San Francisco. Head north over the Golden Gate Bridge for a morning stroll beneath the world's tallest trees at Muir Woods, then head to the charming village of Mill Valley. Gaze out upon the pastures and oak-covered hillsides of Marin County on a scenic drive into "Cheese Country". Stop at local cheese-makers to sample their delectable, award-winning cheeses. Head into the charming farm town of Petaluma, enjoy lunch at one of its excellent cafes, or indulge in a wine tasting at a local tasting room. Drive into Sonoma County for an afternoon tour and tasting of one of our favorite local wineries.*** Choose from among many exceptional restaurants for a dinner on Sonoma Plaza. *** For our afternoon wine tasting, we often visit one of the following wineries: Buena Vista Winery, Kunde Family Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Ravenswood Winery. We also might visit any other winery in the Sonoma Valley depending on circumstance. DAY TWO: NAPA VALLEY TOUR Set a celebratory tone of the day with a visit to Domaine Chandon, learn about the methode champenoise in California, and enjoy a morning champagne toast. Continuing into the heart Napa Valley, visit the town of Yountville and delight in a pastry from the Bouchon Bakery and stroll the gardens of the famed French Laundry. Stop at the famed Oakville Grocery for a classic Napa lunch, surrounded by vineyards. Make a stop at the Culinary Institute of a America and take in the sights of the historic Greystone building. In St Helena, browse galleries and tasting rooms to your heart's content. Finish the day with a tasting at one of our favorite Napa wineries before returning to Sonoma for the evening. *** For our afternoon wine tasting, we often visit one of the following wineries: Silver Oak, V. Sattui Winery, Frog's Leap Winery, Artesa Winery. We also might visit any other winery in the Napa Valley, depending on circumstance. DAY THREE: SONOMA TO SAN FRANCISCO Start your day with an morning walk through Jack London's aptly named "Beauty Ranch", and relax with a coffee in the hamlet of Glen Ellen. Or, if an in-depth tasting of biodynamic wines sounds appealing, opt to embark on a morning tour and barrel tasting at Benzinger Family Winery.*** Make a stop at Cornerstone Sonoma, where a variety of artists display their work alongside tasting rooms and shops. Enjoy a tasty lunch at Cornerstone, and commemorate the end of the trip with a tasting flight of locally made spirits. Relax on the scenic drive over the Golden Gate Bridge back to San Francisco. *** If you would like to join the tour at Benzinger, we will arrange that for you for an additional charge of $50 per person.