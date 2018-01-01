Welcome to Mill Valley
Mill Valley once served as the starting point for the scenic railway that carried visitors up Mt Tamalpais. The tracks were removed in 1940 and today the Depot Bookstore & Cafe occupies the former rail station.
Muir Woods, Napa and Sonoma 3-Day Tour from San Francisco
DAY ONE: FROM MUIR WOODS AND "CHEESE COUNTRY" TO SONOMA Begin with a pickup at your hotel in San Francisco. Head north over the Golden Gate Bridge for a morning stroll beneath the world's tallest trees at Muir Woods, then head to the charming village of Mill Valley. Gaze out upon the pastures and oak-covered hillsides of Marin County on a scenic drive into "Cheese Country". Stop at local cheese-makers to sample their delectable, award-winning cheeses. Head into the charming farm town of Petaluma, enjoy lunch at one of its excellent cafes, or indulge in a wine tasting at a local tasting room. Drive into Sonoma County for an afternoon tour and tasting of one of our favorite local wineries.*** Choose from among many exceptional restaurants for a dinner on Sonoma Plaza. *** For our afternoon wine tasting, we often visit one of the following wineries: Buena Vista Winery, Kunde Family Winery, B.R. Cohn Winery, Ravenswood Winery. We also might visit any other winery in the Sonoma Valley depending on circumstance. DAY TWO: NAPA VALLEY TOUR Set a celebratory tone of the day with a visit to Domaine Chandon, learn about the methode champenoise in California, and enjoy a morning champagne toast. Continuing into the heart Napa Valley, visit the town of Yountville and delight in a pastry from the Bouchon Bakery and stroll the gardens of the famed French Laundry. Stop at the famed Oakville Grocery for a classic Napa lunch, surrounded by vineyards. Make a stop at the Culinary Institute of a America and take in the sights of the historic Greystone building. In St Helena, browse galleries and tasting rooms to your heart's content. Finish the day with a tasting at one of our favorite Napa wineries before returning to Sonoma for the evening. *** For our afternoon wine tasting, we often visit one of the following wineries: Silver Oak, V. Sattui Winery, Frog's Leap Winery, Artesa Winery. We also might visit any other winery in the Napa Valley, depending on circumstance. DAY THREE: SONOMA TO SAN FRANCISCO Start your day with an morning walk through Jack London's aptly named "Beauty Ranch", and relax with a coffee in the hamlet of Glen Ellen. Or, if an in-depth tasting of biodynamic wines sounds appealing, opt to embark on a morning tour and barrel tasting at Benzinger Family Winery.*** Make a stop at Cornerstone Sonoma, where a variety of artists display their work alongside tasting rooms and shops. Enjoy a tasty lunch at Cornerstone, and commemorate the end of the trip with a tasting flight of locally made spirits. Relax on the scenic drive over the Golden Gate Bridge back to San Francisco. *** If you would like to join the tour at Benzinger, we will arrange that for you for an additional charge of $50 per person.