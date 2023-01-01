Pacific Marine Mammal Center

A nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured or ill marine mammals, this center northeast of town has a small staff and many volunteers who help nurse Orange County's rescued pinnipeds – mostly sea lions and seals – before releasing them back into the wild. Visitors can view outdoor pools and holding pens – but remember, this is a rescue center, not SeaWorld. Still, it’s educational and heartwarming. Admission is free, but donations and gift-shop purchases (say, a stuffed animal) help.