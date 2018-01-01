Welcome to Clear Lake

With over 100 miles of shoreline and 68 square miles of surface area, Clear Lake is the largest naturally occurring freshwater lake in California (Tahoe is bigger, but crosses the Nevada state line). In summer the warm water thrives with algae, giving it a murky green appearance and creating a fabulous habitat for fish, especially bass and catfish, so you can expect plenty of anglers here, particularly on weekends. Mt Konocti, a 4200ft-tall dormant volcano, lords over the scene. The lake is ringed by small, tasteful resorts with places to stay, dine and kick back enjoying the lake views. You can also rent boats, kayaks, paddleboards and just about anything else that floats on the water at one of several marinas. On a more somber note, the area was devastated by fire in the summer of 2015 with Middletown, in particular, being badly affected; a vigorous rebuilding program continues.