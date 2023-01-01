Catalina Island Museum

Los Angeles

Opened in a spiffy new building in 2016, this museum has a permanent collection showcasing Catalina's history from the province of the indigenous people to playground of Hollywood's elite – everyone from Errol Flynn and Charlie Chaplin through to John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe and George Harrison visited. A 12-minute newsreel-style video tells the story. Other sections are dedicated to the Wrigley family, local legends and characters, Catalina's clay-tile industry and artifacts such as the telephone switchboard used until 1978.

Temporary exhibits round out the experience, including some blockbusters such as the works of glass artist Dale Chihuly.

