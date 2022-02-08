Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calistoga

Calistoga just feels a little different from the rest of the Valley. It's somehow more open-faced, more raw, more uncut.

Part of the town's charms come from its unique geology. As famed 19th-century author Robert Louis Stevenson said of Calistoga: ‘the whole neighborhood of Mt St Helena is full of sulfur and boiling springs…Calistoga itself seems to repose on a mere film above a boiling, subterranean lake.'

And indeed, it does. Calistoga is synonymous with mineral water bearing its name, bottled here since 1924, and its springs and geysers have earned it an appropriate nickname: ‘Hot springs of the West.’

The old-fashioned main street lined with quirky shops and diverse characters wandering the sidewalks is the main draw here, as are the wonderful spa treatments to be had in the hot-mud baths that are certain to have some curative powers thanks to the volcanic ash from nearby Mt St Helena.

Explore Calistoga

  • S

    Safari West

    Giraffes in Wine Country? Whadya know. Safari West sprawls over 400 acres and hosts wildebeests, zebras, cheetahs and other exotic animals, which mostly…

  • R

    Robert Louis Stevenson State Park

    At this undeveloped state park 8 miles north of Calistoga, the long-extinct volcanic cone of Mt St Helena marks Napa Valley’s end. It's a strenuous 5-mile…

  • S

    Sharpsteen Museum

    Across from the picturesque 1902 City Hall (originally an opera house), the Sharpsteen Museum was created by an ex-Disney animator (whose Oscar is on…

  • O

    Olabisi Wines

    In downtown Calistoga, this tasting room run by a long-time winemaker specializes in extremely small-production wines produced with wild yeast. The big…

  • B

    Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

    A mile-long trail leads from Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park to adjacent Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, where there’s a swimming pool ($5) and camping,…

  • B

    Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park

    This park features a 36ft-high water-powered mill wheel dating to 1846 – the largest still operating in North America. The best part: you can actually see…

  • O

    Old Faithful Geyser

    Calistoga’s miniversion of Yellowstone’s Old Faithful shoots boiling water 30ft to 80ft into the air, every 10 to 20 minutes. The vibe is pure roadside…

  • P

    Petrified Forest

    Three million years ago at this now roadside-Americana attraction, a volcanic eruption at Mt St Helena blew down a stand of redwoods. The trees fell in…

