Peg Leg Smith Monument

The pile of rocks is actually a monument to Thomas 'Peg Leg’ Smith – one-legged mountain man, fur trapper, horse thief, con artist and Wild West legend. He passed through Borrego Springs in 1829 and allegedly picked up some rocks that were later found to be pure gold. Strangely, when he later returned, he was unable to locate the lode. Nevertheless, he told lots of prospectors about it and many came to search for the ‘lost’ gold and add to the myth.

Every first Saturday in April, storytellers gather for the Peg Leg Smith Liars Contest to tell tall tales in honor of this Old West legend.