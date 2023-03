An iconic Disneyland attraction (for better or for worse), this indoor boat ride takes you past hundreds of audio-animatronic children from different cultures (now joined by Disney characters), all singing 'It's a Small World,' an ear-worm if there ever was one, in an astounding variety of languages. Some visitors find the experience endearing, others find it creepy. And the song may run through your head for the rest of the day...you've been warned.