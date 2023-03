Around 14 miles north of Yuma, a tiny white-and-blue chapel sits on a patch of farmland on the west side of Hwy 95. A local farmer built the original in 1995 as a memorial to his deceased wife. A freak storm destroyed the structure in 2011, but the community helped rebuild it. The 8ft-by-12ft church seats about 12 and has stained-glass windows. Feeling contemplative? Pull over and step inside.