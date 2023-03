Decades before the town jail was built, Yuma became a crucial junction in the military supply lines through the West. Its role in getting gear and victuals to the troops is commemorated at the low-key quartermaster depot, set around a manicured green lawn. Exhibits in the Corral House spotlight the Yuma East Wetlands Restoration Project and the Yuma Siphon – a massive 1912 irrigation tunnel running beneath the Colorado River that's still in use today.