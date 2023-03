Town founder Henry Wickenburg discovered gold nuggets here in 1863. The mine spat out gold until 1942, then petered out along with surrounding Vulture City, which decayed into an atmospheric ghost town. Vulture Peak Gold offers two-hour guided tours of the town on weekend mornings, or you can simply visit on your own. Head west on Hwy 60, turn left onto Vulture Mine Rd and follow it for 12 miles.