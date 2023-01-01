Take a stroll into the early 1900s at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum, where re-created street scenes lead to an old-time saloon, the post office and the general store. Hopi kachina dolls, colorful Arizona minerals and eye-catching art by Western artists Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Moran and Frederic Remington are also highlights. The annual Cowgirl Up! exhibit and sale in March/April is a terrific tribute to an eclectic array of Western women artists; we bet you won't leave empty-handed.