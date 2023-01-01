Wrangell Museum

This impressive museum is what the colorful history and characters of Wrangell deserve. As you stroll through the many rooms, an audio narration automatically comes on and explains each chapter of Wrangell’s history, from Tlingit culture and the gold-rush era to the time Hollywood arrived in 1972 to film the movie Timber Tramps. You can marvel at a collection of Alaskan art that includes a Sidney Laurence painting or be amused that this rugged little town has had two presidential visits.

During the winter the museum is technically only open two days a week; that said, you can usually arrange to visit from 9am to 5pm weekdays as long as you call ahead.