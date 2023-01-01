Petroglyph Beach

Thought Alaska's history started with the Klondike gold rush? Not so. Historians and anthropologists should home in on this state historic park on Wrangell's north side, where you can see primitive rock carvings believed to be at least 1000 years old, plus a viewing deck with interpretive displays and replicas. Turn right and walk north on the beach about 50yd. Before you reach the wrecked fishing vessels, look for faint carvings on the large rocks, many of them resembling spirals and faces.

There are almost 50 in the area, but the majority are submerged at high tide so check a tide book. Also bring a bottle of water; the carvings are easier to see when wet.