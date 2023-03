This annex of the Valdez Museum is dominated by a scale model of the Old Valdez township. Each home destroyed in the Good Friday Earthquake has been restored in miniature, with the family’s name in front. In the theater, stick around to check out the film Between the Glacier and the Sea, including a collection of first-hand accounts of the 1964 earthquake.

The exhibits on the earthquake and subsequent tsunamis and fires are moving, and there is a decent collection of pioneer-era artifacts.