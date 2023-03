Valdez’ harbor is a classic: raucous with gulls and eagles, reeking of fish guts, sea salt and creosote, and home to all manner of vessels. The benches and long boardwalk are ideal for watching lucky anglers weighing in 100lb or 200lb halibut, and for taking in the fairy-tale mountainscape in the background.

Nearby is the Civic Center, which has more picnic tables, a small lake and the short Overlook Trail.