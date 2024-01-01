Alaska Railroad Museum

This little museum was a railroad depot back in the day, and displays railroad memorabilia and local artifacts ranging from ice tongs to animal traps. You can rent a room here, too (why not?), for $99 to $129; the rooms are cozy, and hey, how many times do you get to sleep above a history museum?

