This little museum was a railroad depot back in the day, and displays railroad memorabilia and local artifacts ranging from ice tongs to animal traps. You can rent a room here, too (why not?), for $99 to $129; the rooms are cozy, and hey, how many times do you get to sleep above a history museum?
Alaska Railroad Museum
The Interior
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Alfred Starr Nenana Cultural Center
0.23 MILES
This riverfront center informs visitors about local culture and history, and includes exhibits on the old riverboat trade and frontier days, plus a small…
0.06 MILES
Within sight of the train station, this handsome church dates from 1905. The interior has a few lovely handcrafted features, including an altar with…
0.29 MILES
The Taku Chief river tug once pushed barges along the Tanana River and now spruces up the grounds outside the visitor center.
