The northernmost island in the Kodiak Archipelago, remote and undeveloped Shuyak is 54 air miles north of Kodiak. It’s only 12 miles long and 11 miles wide, but almost all the island’s 47,000 acres are taken up by Shuyak Island State Park, featuring forests of virgin Sitka spruce and a rugged shoreline dotted with secluded beaches. Otters, sea lions and Dall porpoises inhabit offshore waters, while black-tailed deer and a modest population of famous Kodiak brown bears roam the interior.

Kayakers enjoy superb paddling in Shuyak's numerous sheltered inlets, coves and channels – the area boasts more protected waterways than anywhere else in the archipelago. Most of the kayaking takes place in and around Big Bay, the heart of the state park. From the bay you can paddle and portage to four public cabins and other protected bays.

The park’s four cabins are on Big Bay, Neketa Bay and Carry Inlet. The cabins ($80 per night) are cedar structures with bunks for eight, woodstoves, propane lights and cooking stoves, but no running water. Shuyak Island cabins are also reserved through Alaska Division of Parks and can be reserved six months in advance online.