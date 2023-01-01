Afognak Island lies just north of Kodiak Island in the archipelago. Some 75,000 acres of Afognak are protected in pristine Afognak Island State Park, which has two public-use cabins: Laura Lake Cabin and Pillar Lake Cabin. The cabin at Pillar Lake is a short walk from a beautiful mile-long beach. Both cabins are accessed by floatplane, cost $45 a night, and are reserved through Alaska Division of Parks. You can check cabin availability and make reservations online six months ahead.