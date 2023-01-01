Afognak Island State Park

Kodiak Island

Afognak Island lies just north of Kodiak Island in the archipelago. Some 75,000 acres of Afognak are protected in pristine Afognak Island State Park, which has two public-use cabins: Laura Lake Cabin and Pillar Lake Cabin. The cabin at Pillar Lake is a short walk from a beautiful mile-long beach. Both cabins are accessed by floatplane, cost $45 a night, and are reserved through Alaska Division of Parks. You can check cabin availability and make reservations online six months ahead.

Suggest an Edit