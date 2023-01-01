Talladega National Forest

This National Forest encompasses some 612 sq miles of protected land that sits at the very southern edge of the Appalachian Mountains. Talladega covers a space that was once extensively logged into denuded wasteland; now, after years of protection, this area plays host to black bears, wild turkey, deer, fox, coyote and other wildlife. Said fauna is elusive, but you can access trails that connect to Cheaha State Park and the Chinnabee Silent Trail.

The forest contains 140 miles of the Pinhoti National Trail (www.pinhotitrailalliance.org) which can be accessed within Cheaha State Park and runs all the way to Georgia, where it connects to the Appalachian Trail.