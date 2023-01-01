Cheaha State Park

In Muskogee, Cheaha means 'high place,' which is an admirably succinct descriptor of this, the highest mountain in Alabama. The park, and the mountain it is named for, is entirely encompassed by the Talladega National Forest. There are a few short year-round trails here (none longer than 1.4 miles), and two seasonal waterfall trails, along with some decent – if rocky! – mountain-biking trails that beginners may want to be wary of.

Also on site are two small museums, one by Bunker Tower dedicated to the Civilian Conservation Corps (1pm to 4pm Friday to Sunday) and one by the pay gate dedicated to Native American artifacts – mainly arrowheads and such (10am to 1pm).