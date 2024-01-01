Museo de la Tradición

Uruguay

In parkland near the riverfront, this museum features a small but well-displayed selection of anthropological artifacts and gaucho gear.

  • Palacio San Jose.

    Palacio San José

    26.91 MILES

    Topped by twin towers and surrounded by elegant gardens, Justo José de Urquiza’s ostentatious pink palace is 33km west of Concepción. Set around an…

  • Museo Histórico

    Museo Histórico

    1.65 MILES

    This historical museum displays evocative images from the multiple 19th-century sieges of Paysandú, including of the bullet-riddled shell of the cathedral…

