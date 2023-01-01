Monte de Ombúes

On Laguna de Castillos' western shore (near Km 267 on Ruta 10), brothers Marcos and Juan Carlos Olivera, whose family received this land from the Portuguese crown in 1793, lead two- to three-hour nature excursions. Tours begin with a 20-minute boat ride through a wetland teeming with cormorants, ibis, cranes and black swans, followed by a hike through the ombú forest.

Departures are frequent in summer (anytime five people show up); other times of year, reserve ahead. With advance notice, longer bird-watching tours of the lagoon can be arranged in the low season.