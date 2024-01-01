Castillo de Piria

Uruguay

In the hills north of Piriápolis, Francisco Piria’s opulent and castle-like former residence has Spanish-language displays on the history of Piriápolis.

Nearby Uruguay attractions

1. SOS Rescate de Fauna Marina

4.71 MILES

Ten kilometers south of Piriápolis is Uruguay’s premier marine-animal rescue and rehabilitation center. Run entirely by volunteers, its emphasis is on…

2. Casapueblo

12.99 MILES

Gleaming white in the sun and cascading nine stories down a cliffside, Uruguayan artist Carlos Páez Vilaró’s exuberantly whimsical villa and art gallery…

3. Isla Gorriti

18.11 MILES

Boats leave every half hour or so (daily from December through Carnaval, weekends rest of year) from Punta del Este’s yacht harbor for the 15-minute trip…

4. Yacht Harbor

19.45 MILES

In summertime, Punta del Este's busy yacht harbor overflows with beautiful people, who come to see and be seen at the surrounding restaurants and clubs…

5. Playa Mansa

19.62 MILES

This calm river beach straddles the western (Río de la Plata) side of Punta del Este's long narrow peninsula.

6. Playa de los Ingleses

19.76 MILES

On the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula, this is the southernmost of Punta del Este's many beaches, and a favorite with surfers.

7. La Mano en la Arena

19.95 MILES

Punta’s most famous landmark is this monster-sized sculpted hand protruding from the sands of Playa Brava. Constructed in iron and cement by Chilean…

8. Playa El Emir

19.96 MILES

This small beach on the eastern (Atlantic Ocean) side of Punta del Este's peninsula gets good waves, making it popular with surfers.