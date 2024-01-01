Gagarin Park

Central Ukraine

Flanking the Teteriv River about 1.5km south of the city centre, this park is a hive of activity in the summer months and serves up great views of the river gorge and the forest beyond, accessible via the Berdychivsky bridge over the gorge. You can descend to the river and hire little paddle boats in the summer. There's a TU-104 plane near the park entrance.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    23.47 MILES

    Levi Yitzhak's mausoleum is in Berdychiv's huge Jewish Cemetery. For decades, with the exception of Yitzhak's mausoleum, the cemetery was overgrown and…

  • Korolyov Cosmonaut Museum

    Korolyov Cosmonaut Museum

    0.79 MILES

    Named after acclaimed Soviet rocket engineer and local lad Sergei Korolyov, this surprisingly well-curated museum is famous across the former Soviet Union…

  • Berdychiv Fortress

    Berdychiv Fortress

    24.37 MILES

    The impressive brick-walled complex hogging the horizon as you approach Berdychiv from Khmelnytsky is widely known as the fortetsya (fortress), but it's…

  • Joseph Conrad Museum

    Joseph Conrad Museum

    24.37 MILES

    Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski was born in 1957 to noble Polish parents in Berdychiv, then part of the Russian empire, and spent the first 4 years of…

  • St Barbara Church

    St Barbara Church

    24.58 MILES

    This rose-tinted neoclassical church is where Honoré de Balzac was married to Polish noblewoman Ewelina Hańska in 1850. Look for the brass plaque on the…

  • St Sophia's Church

    St Sophia's Church

    0.8 MILES

    With its distinctive ochre-and-white exterior, double clock towers and lavish interior, this small church dating from 1746 is a must-see for fans of…

