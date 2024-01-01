Flanking the Teteriv River about 1.5km south of the city centre, this park is a hive of activity in the summer months and serves up great views of the river gorge and the forest beyond, accessible via the Berdychivsky bridge over the gorge. You can descend to the river and hire little paddle boats in the summer. There's a TU-104 plane near the park entrance.
Gagarin Park
Central Ukraine
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.47 MILES
Levi Yitzhak's mausoleum is in Berdychiv's huge Jewish Cemetery. For decades, with the exception of Yitzhak's mausoleum, the cemetery was overgrown and…
0.79 MILES
Named after acclaimed Soviet rocket engineer and local lad Sergei Korolyov, this surprisingly well-curated museum is famous across the former Soviet Union…
24.37 MILES
The impressive brick-walled complex hogging the horizon as you approach Berdychiv from Khmelnytsky is widely known as the fortetsya (fortress), but it's…
24.37 MILES
Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski was born in 1957 to noble Polish parents in Berdychiv, then part of the Russian empire, and spent the first 4 years of…
24.58 MILES
This rose-tinted neoclassical church is where Honoré de Balzac was married to Polish noblewoman Ewelina Hańska in 1850. Look for the brass plaque on the…
0.8 MILES
With its distinctive ochre-and-white exterior, double clock towers and lavish interior, this small church dating from 1746 is a must-see for fans of…
