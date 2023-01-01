Joseph Conrad Museum

Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski was born in 1957 to noble Polish parents in Berdychiv, then part of the Russian empire, and spent the first 4 years of his life in the immediate area. This little museum within Berdychiv Fortress, funded by the Polish government, documents every detail of the young Korzeniowski's life, in these parts and beyond, through a series of wonderful multimedia touch screens and exhibits.

Conrad's patriotic father was a notorious thorn in the side of the Russian authorities, but Józef ultimately did not follow in his father's footsteps and instead chose to emigrate in England, where he became Joseph Conrad, and the rest is history.