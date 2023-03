Move over, Vinnytsya: there's a new fountain in the 'hood. Uman's is not as gigantic or as hyped as the one that illuminates the Pivdenny Buh to the west, but it is more original – a sound, light and water show that presents dramatic Ukrainian-themed vignettes via hologram in a wall of spray. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows are the ones to see; weekday shows are watered down, so to speak. By necessity it shuts down in the cold months.