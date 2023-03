Rabbi Nachman (1772–1810) was the 18th-century sage who founded the Breslov branch of Hasidism. Tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims flock to Uman every Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashana), but at any time of year you'll find devout Jewish devotees praying at his grave site, home to the Breslov World Center. To visit, head towards Sofiyivka Park from the centre and about halfway down vul Sadova, turn right onto vul Pushkina and proceed 600m.