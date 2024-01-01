Vorontsov Palace

Odesa

LoginSave

The semiderelict Vorontsov Palace, at the western end of bul Prymorsky, was the residence of the city's third governor. It was built in 1826 in a classical style with interior Arabic detailing. The Greek-style colonnade behind the palace offers great views over Odesa's port. The palace and colonnade were under reconstruction at the time of research.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Prymorsky Boulevard, Odesa's elegant tree-lined promenade

    Prymorsky Boulevard

    0.3 MILES

    Odesa's elegant facade, this tree-lined, clifftop promenade was designed to enchant the passengers of arriving boats with the neoclassical opulence of its…

  • Three men walking down Potemkin Steps.

    Potemkin Steps

    0.18 MILES

    Fresh from a controversial renovation, which changed its original outlook, the Potemkin Steps lead down from bul Prymorsky to the sea port. Pause at the…

  • Odesa's main commercial street, pedestrian vul Derybasivska

    Vul Derybasivska

    0.41 MILES

    Odesa's main commercial street, pedestrian vul Derybasivska is jam-packed with restaurants, bars and, in the summer high season, tourists. At its quieter…

  • The Museum of Odesa Modern Art, the main base of Odesa biennale

    Museum of Odesa Modern Art

    1.47 MILES

    The war in the east and regular political strife give Ukrainian artists a lot of here-and-now material to reflect on, and the result is often brilliant,…

  • The Odesa Opera & Ballet Theatre building, designed in the 1880s

    Odesa Opera & Ballet Theatre

    0.34 MILES

    The jewel in Odesa's architectural crown was designed in the 1880s by the architects who also designed the famous Vienna State Opera, namely Ferdinand…

  • Route of Health

    Route of Health

    1.93 MILES

    The dystopian Soviet name has stuck to this 5.5km stretch of sandy, rocky and concrete beaches that form the city's recreational belt. Packed like a…

  • The two atlantes holding a sphere on the art nouveau facade of Falz-Fein House

    Falz-Fein House

    0.14 MILES

    City tours inevitably stop near this portly art nouveau house with two atlantes holding a sphere dotted with stars, a depiction of the universe as if seen…

  • The statue of poet Alexander Pushkin beside Odesa's Pushkin Museum

    Pushkin Museum

    0.63 MILES

    This is where Russia's greatest poet, Alexander Pushkin, spent his first weeks in Odesa after being exiled from St Petersburg in 1823 by the tsar for…

View more attractions

Nearby Odesa attractions

1. Falz-Fein House

0.14 MILES

City tours inevitably stop near this portly art nouveau house with two atlantes holding a sphere dotted with stars, a depiction of the universe as if seen…

2. Duc de Richelieu Statue

0.18 MILES

At the top of the Potemkin Steps on bul Prymorsky you'll find the statue of Duc de Richelieu, Odesa's first governor, looking like a Roman in a toga.

3. Potemkin Steps

0.18 MILES

Fresh from a controversial renovation, which changed its original outlook, the Potemkin Steps lead down from bul Prymorsky to the sea port. Pause at the…

4. Prymorsky Boulevard

0.3 MILES

Odesa's elegant facade, this tree-lined, clifftop promenade was designed to enchant the passengers of arriving boats with the neoclassical opulence of its…

5. Odesa Opera & Ballet Theatre

0.34 MILES

The jewel in Odesa's architectural crown was designed in the 1880s by the architects who also designed the famous Vienna State Opera, namely Ferdinand…

6. Pushkin Statue

0.37 MILES

Odesa's most photographed monument, the statue of Alexander Pushkin, stands in front of the City Hall on pl Dumska. The plaque reads 'To Pushkin – from…

7. City Hall

0.4 MILES

Located at the eastern end of bul Prymorsky, the pink-and-white colonnaded City Hall originally served as the stock exchange. The cannon here is a war…

8. Vul Derybasivska

0.41 MILES

Odesa's main commercial street, pedestrian vul Derybasivska is jam-packed with restaurants, bars and, in the summer high season, tourists. At its quieter…