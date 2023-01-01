The dystopian Soviet name has stuck to this 5.5km stretch of sandy, rocky and concrete beaches that form the city's recreational belt. Packed like a sardine can and filled with noise and barbecue smells, the beaches are anything but idyllic, yet this is a great place for mingling with Ukrainian holidaymakers in their element. Starting at Lanzheron Beach, which boasts a wooden boardwalk, the route ends at Arkadia, the newly renovated nightlife hot spot, filled with clubs and fancy resorts.

The route is great for both walking and cycling or there is a park train running frequently from one side to the other. You can also rent a bicycle at Veliki.ua on Lanzheron Beach. The Route of Health can be accessed in the middle via an antiquated Soviet-era chairlift that connects bul Frantsuzsky with Otrada Beach underneath.