Reconstructed to resemble the glitzy resorts across the sea in Turkey, Odesa's main fun zone shines like a mini Las Vegas and remains crowded with revellers till the wee hours. A wide promenade lined with cafes and bars leads towards the seafront, which is jam packed with beach clubs that double as nightlife venues after dark. Arkadia сan be reached by walking, cycling or riding a park train along the Route of Health from Lanzheron Beach.

Travelling from the centre, take tram 5 from the tram stop near the train station, in front of the McDonald's on vul Panteleymonivska, to the end of the line via the lovely tree-lined bul Frantsuzsky, where the crème de la crème of Odesa's aristocracy lived in tsarist times. Enjoy the views of the old mansions and sanatoriums along the way. Public transport to Arkadia gets extremely crowded in summer, so consider taking a taxi (around 70uah).