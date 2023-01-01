The interesting village of Katwe on the north shore of Lake Edward, 4km west of Main gate (Kabatoro gate), is famous for its salt industry. Salt mining on the crater lake behind the village dates back to at least the 15th century, and today some 3000 people still use the same traditional methods. Women pull salt from evaporation ponds when it’s dry enough (generally December to March and July to September) while men dig rock salt year-round.

Tours are booked at the Katwe Tourism Information Centre on the west side of the village, across from a defunct salt factory.