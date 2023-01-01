Kafkaz Cephesi Harp Tarihi Müzesi

This new museum specialising in early 20th-century history is hosted in the heavy arches of an 1803 bastion, a surviving fragment of vast ramparts that formerly enclosed the city. The most striking display is a recreated WWI-era field hospital with eerily lifelike waxworks.

The Halıtpaşa microbus from Eski Otogar passes very close to the site: from the nearest stop, walk up a curl of dead-end lane. Note that the museum is incorrectly marked on most online maps.

Outside, notice the railway carriage. It was presented to Kazım Karabekir, the Turkish general who took Kars from the Armenians in 1920, and dedicated on the occasion of his signing the 1921 Treaty of Kars between Turkey and Soviet representatives from Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.