On this 1907 building, thick paint somewhat mars the facade of floral motifs and mock columns built in typical Kars' Baltic (ie northern Russian) style.

Next door, a more modest but still attractive older building hosts the Azerbaijani Consulate whose presence might explain why the street has been officially renamed Haydar Aliyev Caddesi after the late Azeri president. Across the road a pair of historic stone buildings are crumbling into ruins.