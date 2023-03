Erzurum's first Ottoman-era mosque was built in 1562 by Lala Mustafa Paşa, general and grand vizier under Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent. Its plan is the same as that of several large İstanbul mosques of the era: a large central dome and four smaller corner domes. The interior is adorned with some beautiful, intricate Koranic calligraphy, plant-motifs and geometric designs.