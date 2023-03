If you're waiting for an Artvin or Yusufeli bus, it's worth nipping across the road to this elegant if very heavily restored 1864 mansion, home to an art gallery and, more historically significant, the room where the 1919 Congress of Erzurum set out a plan to defend Turkey from possible dismemberment post WWI.

It's 1.4km northeast of the centre, reached by buses G9 or K3.