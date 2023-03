This is the more important of Şirince's two churches and dates back to 1805. Neglected for decades by modern Turkey and held together (just barely) by an American charitable society, the church and its faded Byzantine wall frescoes have been partly renovated, though the interior is very spartan. Occasional art and craft exhibitions are held here.

If you have a spare lira or two, there's a shallow wishing well topped by a statue of the Virgin Mary near the church entrance.