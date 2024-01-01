Saray Gate

Western Anatolia

LoginSave

The remains of the minor Saray Gate, part of the fortified city walls, are reached down a winding country lane between the town and the olive groves lining the southwest section of the lake. Sultan Orhan (r 1326–61) had a palace near here in the 14th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • City Walls & Gates

    City Walls & Gates

    0.77 MILES

    İznik's once-imposing Roman walls, renovated by the Byzantines, no longer dominate but parts of their 5km circumference remain impressive. Four main gates…

  • İznik Museum

    İznik Museum

    0.72 MILES

    İznik's museum is housed in a soup kitchen that Sultan Murat I built for his mother, Nilüfer Hatun, in 1388. Born a Byzantine princess, Nilüfer was given…

  • Aya Sofya

    Aya Sofya

    0.39 MILES

    Originally a great Justinian church, Aya Sofya (Church of the Divine Wisdom) is now a mosque surrounded by a rose garden. The building encompasses ruins…

  • Lefke Gate

    Lefke Gate

    0.84 MILES

    Part of İznik's Roman-Byzantine fortifications, the eastern Lefke Gate comprises three gateways dating from Byzantine times. The middle of these bears a…

  • Yeşil Cami

    Yeşil Cami

    0.75 MILES

    Built between 1378 and 1387 under Sultan Murat I, Yeşil Cami has Seljuk Turkish proportions, influenced by the Seljuk homeland of Iran. The minaret's…

  • Yenişehir Gate

    Yenişehir Gate

    0.33 MILES

    İznik's most impressive stretch of historic city walls, reaching 10m to 13m in height, stand between this southern gate and the eastern Lefke Gate.

  • İstanbul Gate

    İstanbul Gate

    0.83 MILES

    İznik's imposing northern gate, part of the fortified city walls, features huge stone carvings of heads facing outwards.

  • Church of the Koimesis

    Church of the Koimesis

    0.56 MILES

    Scant foundations remain of the church that was once famous as the burial place of the Byzantine emperor Theodore I (Lascaris). Built around 800 and…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Anatolia attractions

1. Roman Theatre

0.15 MILES

The toppled ruins of a 15,000-seat Roman theatre are concealed down Tiyatro Sokak. From here you can continue walking to the southwestern Saray Gate and…

2. Göl Gate

0.28 MILES

Only slight remnants remain of this gate that leads to the lake in İznik's Roman-Byzantine fortifications.

3. Yenişehir Gate

0.33 MILES

İznik's most impressive stretch of historic city walls, reaching 10m to 13m in height, stand between this southern gate and the eastern Lefke Gate.

4. Aya Sofya

0.39 MILES

Originally a great Justinian church, Aya Sofya (Church of the Divine Wisdom) is now a mosque surrounded by a rose garden. The building encompasses ruins…

6. Hacı Özbek Cami

0.55 MILES

Dating from 1332, the centrally located Hacı Özbek Cami is one of İznik's oldest mosques.

7. Church of the Koimesis

0.56 MILES

Scant foundations remain of the church that was once famous as the burial place of the Byzantine emperor Theodore I (Lascaris). Built around 800 and…

8. Şeyh Kutbettin Cami

0.71 MILES

The restored Şeyh Kutbettin Cami (1492) lies across the road to the south of the İznik Museum.