İskenderun Naval Museum

This excellent museum fills a restored colonial mansion with an interesting showcase of Turkish naval history, along with a room dedicated to covering the fascinating role of the Hatay region and İskenderun in particular in Turkish history. There's plenty of English language translations, and highlights include a mini-armada of model ships and displays of Ottoman navy campaigns up to and including the Battle of Çanakkale (otherwise known as Gallipoli). Much is made of the 15th-century admiral and explorer Piri Reis.