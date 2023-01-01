The squiggle of lanes between Kurtuluş Caddesi and Hürriyet Caddesi is an atmospheric huddle of Antakya's remaining old houses, with carved lintels, wooden overhangs and hidden courtyards within the compounds. Slightly north, around the 7th-century Habibi Neccar Camii, you'll find more preserved examples of Antakya architecture. The priests at the Catholic church believe St Peter would have lived in this area when he first arrived in Antakya in AD 47 as it was then the Jewish neighbourhood.