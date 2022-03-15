If it is a less frenetic experience you're after, head for the rugged peninsulas that jut out from Marmaris and stretch for over 100km into the Aegean Sea. The western arm is called the Datça (sometimes called Reşadiye) Peninsula; its southern branch is called the Bozburun (or Loryma) Peninsula.

This is spectacular, raw Turkish coastline, seen from a bus, bike, boat or even a scooter. Aside from the joy of sailing near the peninsula's pine-clad coasts and anchoring in some of its hundreds of secluded coves, visitors come to explore fishing villages, mountain towns, wee hamlets and epic ruins such as Knidos at the tip of the Datça Peninsula.