©nejdetduzen/Getty Images

Datça & Bozburun Peninsulas

If it is a less frenetic experience you're after, head for the rugged peninsulas that jut out from Marmaris and stretch for over 100km into the Aegean Sea. The western arm is called the Datça (sometimes called Reşadiye) Peninsula; its southern branch is called the Bozburun (or Loryma) Peninsula.

This is spectacular, raw Turkish coastline, seen from a bus, bike, boat or even a scooter. Aside from the joy of sailing near the peninsula's pine-clad coasts and anchoring in some of its hundreds of secluded coves, visitors come to explore fishing villages, mountain towns, wee hamlets and epic ruins such as Knidos at the tip of the Datça Peninsula.

Explore Datça & Bozburun Peninsulas

  • K

    Knidos

    The ruins of Knidos (kuh-nee-dos), a once-prosperous Dorian port city dating to 400 BC, lies scattered across the western tip of the Datça Peninsula…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Datça & Bozburun Peninsulas.

  • See

    Knidos

    The ruins of Knidos (kuh-nee-dos), a once-prosperous Dorian port city dating to 400 BC, lies scattered across the western tip of the Datça Peninsula…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Datça & Bozburun Peninsulas

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.