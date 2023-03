Before İnebolu's beach was reclaimed to build a highway, this fine, four-storey 1895 house stood right at the shorefront. It was here in 1925 that Atatürk landed and slept, and the museum lovingly displays a collection of the great man's hats, the plates he ate from and the ice-bucket in which his wine was cooled. No English explanations.

It's a tradition here to have your photo taken in the lounge standing beside the waxwork Atatürk with his piercing blue eyes.