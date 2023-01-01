The most striking feature of this new museum dedicated to the town's history is a denk (rowing boat) 'floating' across the glass ceiling, above ethnographic mannequins. The historical displays are fascinating and professionally arranged but are all in Turkish. It's opposite the Yayhapașa mosque in the atmospheric heart of old İnebolu in an 1882 building that was originally conceived as a medresa (Islamic college) before being repurposed as the town hall.

Several rooms are devoted to the events of the 1920s, especially the bombardment of the town by two Greek gunboats in June 1921, which is dramatised as a twin-projector immersion experience.

In the ancient history section, don't miss the partly original snake statuette that was an iconic totem of the Glykon cult.