Beşikli Mağarası

About 100m from the Titus and Vespasian Tunnel is the curious `Cradle Cave' with almost 100 Roman rock tombs with scallop-shaped reliefs.

  • Hatay, Turkey - March 09, 2022 : Necmi Asfuroglu Archaeology Museum of Antakya City interior view in Turkey; Shutterstock ID 2135458105; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2135458105

    Hatay Archaeology Museum

    15.83 MILES

    This incomparable museum contains one of the world's finest collections of Roman and Byzantine mosaics, covering a period from the 1st century AD to the…

  • Titus & Vespasian Tunnel

    Titus & Vespasian Tunnel

    0.23 MILES

    Amid the scant ruins of Seleuceia in Pieria at Çevlik, 5km northwest of Samandağ, is this this astonishing feat of Roman engineering. From the ticket…

  • Memorial Church of St Peter

    Memorial Church of St Peter

    15.18 MILES

    This early Christian church cut into the slopes of Mt Haç (or Staurin, the 'Mountain of the Cross') is thought to be the earliest place where the newly…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    14.07 MILES

    The squiggle of lanes between Kurtuluş Caddesi and Hürriyet Caddesi is an atmospheric huddle of Antakya's remaining old houses, with carved lintels,…

  • Habib-i Neccar Camii

    Habib-i Neccar Camii

    14.32 MILES

    The oldest mosque in Anatolia, Habib-i Neccar Camii dates in part to the mid-7th century AD, when it was built as an early Christian church. Habib Al…

  • Monastery of St Simeon

    Monastery of St Simeon

    6.35 MILES

    The remains of the 6th-century Monastery of St Simeon sit atop a 480m-high mountain 20km southwest of Antakya on the road to Samandağ. The cross-shaped…

  • St Peter Orthodox Church

    St Peter Orthodox Church

    14.05 MILES

    Most of the city's 1200-strong Christian population worships at this fine Orthodox church dating to 1860. Rebuilt with Russian assistance after a…

  • Ulu Cami

    Ulu Cami

    14.14 MILES

    This mosque, in the heart of the Old Town, was built by the Mamluks of Egypt in 1268 and is one of the city's oldest places of worship. It has a peaceful…

