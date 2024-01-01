About 100m from the Titus and Vespasian Tunnel is the curious `Cradle Cave' with almost 100 Roman rock tombs with scallop-shaped reliefs.
Beşikli Mağarası
Eastern Mediterranean
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.83 MILES
This incomparable museum contains one of the world's finest collections of Roman and Byzantine mosaics, covering a period from the 1st century AD to the…
0.23 MILES
Amid the scant ruins of Seleuceia in Pieria at Çevlik, 5km northwest of Samandağ, is this this astonishing feat of Roman engineering. From the ticket…
15.18 MILES
This early Christian church cut into the slopes of Mt Haç (or Staurin, the 'Mountain of the Cross') is thought to be the earliest place where the newly…
14.07 MILES
The squiggle of lanes between Kurtuluş Caddesi and Hürriyet Caddesi is an atmospheric huddle of Antakya's remaining old houses, with carved lintels,…
14.32 MILES
The oldest mosque in Anatolia, Habib-i Neccar Camii dates in part to the mid-7th century AD, when it was built as an early Christian church. Habib Al…
6.35 MILES
The remains of the 6th-century Monastery of St Simeon sit atop a 480m-high mountain 20km southwest of Antakya on the road to Samandağ. The cross-shaped…
14.05 MILES
Most of the city's 1200-strong Christian population worships at this fine Orthodox church dating to 1860. Rebuilt with Russian assistance after a…
14.14 MILES
This mosque, in the heart of the Old Town, was built by the Mamluks of Egypt in 1268 and is one of the city's oldest places of worship. It has a peaceful…
