Cesme on Foot and Wine Tasting

After being picked up by your accomodation or the airport by a private vehicle and driver, we will head to Urla, an ancient coastal district of İzmir which has long been habited by various civilisations for millennia. It is 50 km. away from city center and the highway to there bears typical western anatolian landscape to the overlookers. There we can see the vinyards and wineries which has told to have resemblance to Napa valley by many. After tasting local grapes and awarded wines by the view of the winyards and visiting their cellars, we can go towards seashore and have a fulfilling lunch accompanied by regions' best wines or traditional raki drink. Following lunch, we will buckle up and go towards Çeşme which is located 20 km. further, a coastal all time favourite town loved by those who are interested in water sports like kite-surfing, wind surfing, or just swimming. Since its' an old town, we will pace through its' tiny streets and stone houses and learn more about the culture within. The tour is done once you are dropped off at the airport or your accomodation.