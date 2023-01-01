Miletus Museum

This worthwhile museum exhibits finds from Miletus and other archaeological sites – ancient glass, pottery and votive stelae, statuary (including the river god Menderes/Meander in repose, taken from the Baths of Faustina), numerous classical, Roman and Byzantine coins, and exquisite gold pendants, necklaces and rings from ancient tombs.

Crucially, the museum has clear and informative wall placards, geographical maps and city plans of the original Miletus and Priene settlements, which help visitors understand these cities – and appreciate just how different the Anatolian coast looked before silt from the Meander River deformed it.