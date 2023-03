At the top of the stairs from the plaza under the kasbah, this enchanting 17th-century Sufi mausoleum is a tiny treasure behind a usually locked door. Its brilliantly tiled and sculpted stucco interior is the final resting place of the town's patron, originally from Fez, Morocco, whose name now graces countless businesses in Le Kef.

Ask staff at Café Bou Makhlouf to call the caretaker for you if you don't have a phone.