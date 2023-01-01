Zaouia of Sidi Sahab

This lavishly tiled 17th-century complex northwest of the medina comprises a mosque, madrassa (school for study of the Quran) and mausoleum. The last is the burial place of Abu Zama El Belaoui, one of the Prophet's companions. Legend has it that he always carried three hairs from the Prophet's beard with him, hence the zaouia's informal name, the Barber's Mosque. Visitors can enter the courtyards, but only Muslims may enter the mosque, and the tomb is closed to the public.