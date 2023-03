Founded in AD 866 by Mohammed Bin Kairoun El Maafri, a holy man from the Spanish city of Cordoba, this mosque has an elaborate facade exhibiting strong Andalusian influences. The mosque’s three arched doorways are topped by intricate friezes of Kufic script (two of which name the mosque’s founder) interspersed with floral reliefs and crowned with a carved cornice. The interior is off-limits to non-Muslims.