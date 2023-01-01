This odd, pencil-shaped monument, similar in shape to the pre-Roman mausoleum at Dougga, towers over a wind-blown wheat field and is practically ignored by the few passing motorists. There's no signage to tell you what it is or why it's here, but it's thought to be a two-storey tomb located in what was the considerably sized city known as Vicus Maracitanus. A series of small niches are carved into the stone walls inside.

Ksour Toual Zammel is on the northern side of the lonely C80, about 16km southwest of Siliana. It's across the street from Kbor Klib.